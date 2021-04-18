Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.