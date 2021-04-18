Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 432 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 408.63.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

