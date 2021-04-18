TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$148.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE:X opened at C$136.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$115.25 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.009484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.