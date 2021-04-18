JOANN Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 21st. JOANN had issued 10,937,500 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $131,250,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During JOANN’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.38 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last 90 days.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

