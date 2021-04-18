Roblox Co.’s (NYSE:RBLX) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $75.85 on Friday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $5,371,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

