PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

