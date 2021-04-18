JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

