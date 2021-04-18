Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

U stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.