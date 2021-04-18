Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Intuit stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.89. 9,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,362. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.42 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.