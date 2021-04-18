Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 107,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 311,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.1% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 81,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. 182,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

