Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after buying an additional 228,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.