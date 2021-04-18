Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after buying an additional 228,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

