Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 282,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

