Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 834 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.91. 104,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.