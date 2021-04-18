Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 21st (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FHTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Foghorn Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $256,905,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,626,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

