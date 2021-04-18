Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.