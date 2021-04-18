WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 605 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

NYSE T traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. 249,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

