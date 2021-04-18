AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 249,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

