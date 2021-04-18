Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

