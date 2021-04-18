Brokers Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.14 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

