WEC Energy Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

