National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $92.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

