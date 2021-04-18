Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £124.08 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,102 ($40.53) per share, for a total transaction of £124.08 ($162.11).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,199.50 ($41.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,919.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,476.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

