Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $166.11 and a 1 year high of $259.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.