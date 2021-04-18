Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $147,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daktronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Daktronics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a PE ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

