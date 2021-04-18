Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $683,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Loews by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Loews by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

