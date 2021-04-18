Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

