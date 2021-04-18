Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 895.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

