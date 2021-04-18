Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.