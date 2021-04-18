Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 85,594 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

