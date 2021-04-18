Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report sales of $144.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $585.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 160.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

