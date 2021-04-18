Insider Selling: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Sells 3,079 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider David Preece sold 3,079 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total transaction of £38,179.60 ($49,881.89).
David Preece also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, David Preece sold 600,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25).
LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.85) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 451.48 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.18). The company has a market cap of £685.67 million and a P/E ratio of 54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.88.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
