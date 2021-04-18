Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases £12,500 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33).
LON:GPM opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.48.
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.