Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases £12,500 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

LON:GPM opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.48.

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.