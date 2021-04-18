Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bay Rivers Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,342,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

