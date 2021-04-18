Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.