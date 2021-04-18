Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.86. 49,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

