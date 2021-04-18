Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,380 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,342,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

