Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $45.90. 3,392,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,184. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

