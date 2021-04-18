Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.