Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,499 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

