Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.45 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GeoPark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

