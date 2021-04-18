Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $338,000 Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.63% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of SPXN opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

