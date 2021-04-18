Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 4,482 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSXJ opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.