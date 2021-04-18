Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021


Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 150,891 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.65 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

