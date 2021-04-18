DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $691,000 Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $114.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.