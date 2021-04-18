PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 1,207,982 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,908,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

