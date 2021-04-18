The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €49.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.08 ($51.86).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €37.95 ($44.65) on Thursday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.22.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

