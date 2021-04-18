BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) a C$6.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RUP opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.71. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$725.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,659,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,517,085. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $199,328 in the last ninety days.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

