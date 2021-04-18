NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) received a C$6.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of GRA opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$638.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$4.86.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoXplore will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

