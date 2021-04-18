DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $745,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.62 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 881.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

