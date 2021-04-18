DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 167,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,801 over the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.